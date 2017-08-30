The Latest: 2 more Cooper vetoes overridden by lawmakers

The Latest on actions by the General Assembly regarding a chemical in a North Carolina river and veto overrides (all times local):
7:35 p.m.
The Republican-dominated North Carolina legislature has overridden two more vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
The Senate completed the overrides Wednesday evening, which means bills addressing short-term installment loans, some state employees and the panel regulating physicians now become law. The House voted to override the bills last week.
One of Wednesday's new laws allows consumer finance companies to sell credit property insurance that covers more personal goods when initiating loans. The other law gives two of Cooper's appointments to the North Carolina Medical Board to legislative leaders, as well as allows a state worker to get paid for commission work when on vacation.
The action means seven of Cooper's 11 vetoes so far have been cancelled out. The House has delayed override votes on three vetoed measures. Another vetoed bill sits in the Senate.
___
6:50 p.m.
General Assembly Republicans are backing legislation to spend money for research on a little-studied chemical in a North Carolina river but also to repeal a ban on some coastal stores providing plastic bags to customers.
Their agreement was reached Wednesday, and the Senate quickly voted for the measure. The full House will meet Thursday to debate the bill containing $435,000 for Wilmington-area public utilities and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
The money will help test chemicals in the Cape Fear River and utilities learn how to remove GenX from river water it treats for drinking. Wilmington-area residents learned recently that GenX was discharged for years from an up-river plant.
The bill also gets rid of a plastic bag ban for barrier islands in Currituck, Dare and Hyde counties.
