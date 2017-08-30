More Politics News

Trump, Saudi king discuss dispute with Qatar

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 6:53 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is urging the countries embroiled in a regional dispute with Qatar to find a diplomatic resolution.

The White House says Trump discussed the issue Wednesday in a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia's King Salman.

The diplomatic crisis began in June, when Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut ties to Qatar over allegations that it was funding extremists and was too close to Iran. Qatar has denied funding extremists. Trump has tweeted that Qatar funded terrorism.

Trump told King Salman that a diplomatic resolution would fulfill a commitment — made when Trump visited Riyadh — to maintain unity while fighting terrorism.

The president and the king also discussed Harvey. King Salman offered condolences to those who lost loved ones.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test
Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

View More Video