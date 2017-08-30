The Latest: Video shows man swinging bat at police officer

The baseball bat allegedly used by Ricky Ard, 55, of Evansville to first break windows at the Winfield K. Denton Federal Building and later attack law enforcement is numbered with a 12 for evidence late Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Ard was shot by law enforcement personnel as he attacked. A Taser was used earlier, but it was ineffective according to witnesses. Evansville Courier & Press via AP Denny Simmons