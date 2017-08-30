Man linked to Islamic State gets 45-month prison sentence

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Midland County Sheriff's Office in Midland, Mich., shows Sebastian Gregerson, of Detroit. Gregerson accused of being a vigorous supporter of the Islamic State group has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a weapons crime. Prosecutors asked for a five-year sentence Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, repeatedly emphasizing his support for IS, a violent Islamic militant group, in writings and secretly recorded conversations. Midland County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)