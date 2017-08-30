Company finds gaps in underwater oil pipeline's coating

FILE - In this July 19, 2002 file photo, the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac is shown from Mackinaw City, Mich. The company that operates twin oil pipelines beneath the waterway that links Lake Huron and Lake Michigan says it has discovered a number of gaps in a layer of protective enamel coating on one of the pipes. Enbridge Inc. said Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, the gaps were noticed during a recent inspection. Spokesman Ryan Duffy says they're small and apparently were formed when workers installed steel anchors to support the pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo