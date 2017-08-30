More Politics News

South Dakota Civil Air Patrol sending aircraft to Texas

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 4:52 PM

RAPID CITY, S.D.

The South Dakota Civil Air Patrol is sending two aircraft with flight crews to Texas to help the Federal Emergency Management Agency with disaster recovery operations related to Hurricane Harvey.

The three-person flight crews will consist of a mission pilot, mission scanner and aerial photographer..

The aircraft will be used for aerial photographic surveys of the severely affected Gulf Coast region to assist FEMA and other emergency management officials to assess the extent of the damage.

