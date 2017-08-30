Judge suspended for using old endorsement for campaign

A Florida circuit court judge has been suspended without pay for 90 days for using a 20-year-old newspaper endorsement on a flier during her 2014 campaign.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Florida Supreme Court publically reprimanded Judge Kim Shepard on Wednesday.
Shepard was punished for using an endorsement she received from the Orlando Sentinel during her 1994 campaign for re-election to the Florida House of Representatives when she successfully ran for election as an Osceola County judge in 2014.
The newspaper had endorsed her opponent, Norberto Katz, during that race. Shepard lost the re-election campaign in 1994 when the Sentinel endorsed her.
Chief Justice Jorge Labarga said the Supreme Court was especially troubled by Shepard's claim that the misquotation was not meant to be deceitful.
