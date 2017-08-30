More Politics News

Ex-Davenport alderman gets probation for lies to grand jury

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 4:19 PM

DAVENPORT, Iowa

A former Davenport alderman has been sentenced to two years' probation for lying to a federal grand jury last year.

As part of Bill Boom's sentence in federal court Wednesday, he was also ordered to perform 80 hours of community service and pay a $5,000 fine. He had faced up to five years in prison.

Prosecutors say Boom testified before a federal grand jury last year in connection with a methamphetamine investigation. In April, Boom admitted he lied when he told the grand jury he didn't know a former housemate used meth and that he hadn't given money to Joseph Allen Terry, who is awaiting sentencing on federal drug charges.

Boom resigned from the Davenport City Council the same day he entered the guilty plea.

