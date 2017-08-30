California mayors back state housing bills amid negotiations

The mayors of California's 11 biggest cities are urging lawmakers to address the state's housing shortage.
Their pleas come as lawmakers negotiate a package of bills to tackle the problem including a $4 billion housing bond, regulatory reform and a fee on real estate transaction documents.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the housing shortage is the biggest problem facing cities. The Democrat says they want the housing package to give cities more power to address the crisis and to subsidize more housing for low-income people.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a Republican, says they agree the housing deal should reduce regulations that slow construction.
Lawmakers could vote on the bills as early as Friday.
