More Politics News

August 30, 2017 3:29 PM

California mayors back state housing bills amid negotiations

By SOPHIA BOLLAG Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The mayors of California's 11 biggest cities are urging lawmakers to address the state's housing shortage.

Their pleas come as lawmakers negotiate a package of bills to tackle the problem including a $4 billion housing bond, regulatory reform and a fee on real estate transaction documents.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the housing shortage is the biggest problem facing cities. The Democrat says they want the housing package to give cities more power to address the crisis and to subsidize more housing for low-income people.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a Republican, says they agree the housing deal should reduce regulations that slow construction.

Lawmakers could vote on the bills as early as Friday.

Related content

More Politics News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

Pause
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:32

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 1:31

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 2:10

Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

  • FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

    FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

More Politics News

Politics & Government Videos