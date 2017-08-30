More Politics News

Tennessee city adopts anti-hate resolution in 3-0-2 vote

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 6:20 PM

GERMANTOWN, Tenn.

A Tennessee city has adopted a non-binding resolution against hate, extremism and bigotry.

The Commercial Appeal reports the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 3-0-2 Monday night in favor of the position after public comment. The two abstaining aldermen said the resolution needed more vetting.

The resolution is in line with a position by the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the Anti-Defamation League following the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month.

The resolution was suggested by Mayor Mike Palazzolo. More than 300 mayors from 45 states have signed on to the Mayors' Compact to Combat Hate, and Palazzolo has said he intended to sign once the board adopted the measure.

One of the two Virginia state troopers killed in the helicopter crash during the Charlottesville protests was a graduate of Germantown High School.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test
Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

View More Video