Montana to cut more spending with $227M shortfall forecast

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2016 file photo, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, left, and the governor's budget director, Dan Villa, outline Bullock's proposed budget for the next two years in Helena. Montana government leaders plan to create rules for when and how to preserve text messages after a news organization's public-records request exposed the lack of a policy to retain the messages that have become a regular communication method for state business. Bullock's spokeswoman Ronja Abel said Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, that Lee Newspapers of Montana's request for text messages between state lawmakers and budget director Dan Villa was the first of its kind received by the administration. Matt Volz, File AP Photo