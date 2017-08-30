Georgia editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Georgia newspapers:
___
Aug. 28
The Savannah Morning News on traffic law enforcement:
State and local law enforcement officials should be applauded for another successful run of Operation Thunder, a joint effort to aggressively enforce traffic laws and crack down on speeders and other motorists who pose a danger on Savannah-area streets and roadways.
Not surprisingly, local officers and state troopers had a field day, stopping violators right and left and issuing nearly 1,300 warnings and 3,300 citations during this special operation, which kicked off here in May and concluded earlier this month.
Most of the tickets were for seat belt violations, which proves that too many Georgians still aren't getting the message to "click it, or ticket." However, officers also wrote a whopping 693 tickets for speeding, proving that Chatham County again has more than its share of leadfoots who are risking their own lives and the lives of others to shave off a few seconds of travel time.
Another 95 tickets were written for distracted driving, a catch-all category aimed at people who drive while engaged in other activities, like texting, eating, rubbernecking or gabbing with passengers. The motoring public appreciates the extra attention that officers are paying to the problem of distracted driving, especially motorists who insist on driving while texting on their cellphones. Highway safety experts have compared this dangerous activity to trying to drive after consuming four beers. Yet their presence on the road is common - motorists who are texting can be spotted at almost every traffic light — and they seem oblivious to the reality that it only takes a second to cause an accident while they are looking away from the road.
Good on these officers for making an extra effort to enforce the law against distracted driving. Motorists who insist on multi-tasking while driving deserve to be ticketed. Those who got warnings instead of a ticket should consider themselves lucky and vow to hang up and drive from now on.
Operation Thunder is sponsored by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. This summer's operation marked the third time this special program has targeted the Savannah area. The program's ultimate goal is to reduce accidents and fatalities. While too many motorists are still being hurt or killed on area roads, especially I-16, the presence of more officers and state troopers are appreciated and they make a difference. Speed limit signs may not motivate a speeder to slow down, but the sight of a trooper with a radar gun probably will.
"The whole idea of bringing Operation Thunder back to Savannah was to increase safety conditions for all motorists, and I believe we've done that," said Lt. Anthony Gallo, commander of the Savannah-Chatham police department's traffic unit. "We still have work to do here. Just because Thunder is over does not mean we're stepping back from our commitment to keep motorists safe."
That's encouraging. As a bonus, this traffic operation also resulted in 58 drug arrests, 21 felony arrests, 84 other arrests, and the apprehension of 13 fugitives. That means in addition to targeting traffic offenders, more criminals were taken off the streets.
Let's hope Lt. Gallo and his traffic unit continues to put the heat on speeders and distracted drivers, especially in residential neighborhoods and in and around school zones.
Let's also hope the Governor's Office of Highway Safety brings Operation Thunder back to Savannah for a fourth time next summer. When something is working, you should stick with it.
Online: http://savannahnow.com/
___
Aug. 30
The Valdosta Daily Times on scams exploiting Hurricane Harvey victims:
We join Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp in warning our readers about con artists trying to take advantage of a horrible tragedy through bogus disaster relief charities for Hurricane Harvey victims.
Kemp said, in a prepared statement this week, "I am advising all potential donors to research any organization seeking funds for victims impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Unfortunately, the circumstances are ripe for bad actors to abuse Georgians' urgent desire to help their fellow man in time of need."
Scams can be reported to the state's Charities Division by calling (404) 654-6023 or sending an email to: charities@sos.ga.gov.
"Charitable giving is the lifeblood of many vital activities in our communities. To sustain this level of giving, donors must be confident that their funds are solicited honestly and used for the promised charitable purposes," Kemp said. "I remain dedicated to coordinating our efforts with federal agencies, state officials, and charity regulators to put an end to this egregious misconduct. We will not sit idly by while bad actors work to defraud members of the public and rob legitimate charities of much needed support."
Kemp issued the following tips for charitable giving:
— Research charities before you contribute. A number of online resources can help you research charities. The Better Business Bureau, the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance, GuideStar, Charity Navigator and Charity Watch provide detailed information about non-profit organizations. Also, take time to review the organization's own website.
— Take the time to make sure that your money is really going to help those in need. Ask how much of your donation will go to the cause. The percentage of your contribution that a charity spends on fundraising activities, employee salaries, or expenses which do not directly support the charity's stated mission varies greatly by organization.
— Be wary of telephone solicitors asking for contributions. If you are solicited by phone, ask the individual to put the request in writing and provide detailed information and material about the charity and its program. Also, ask if the person conducting the solicitation is a volunteer or a paid fundraiser for that charity.
— Never give your credit card, debit card or bank account information to a telephone solicitor. Be particularly cautious of couriers willing to rush out to your home or business to pick up your contribution. Avoid sending cash donations. Donate by credit card or check directly to the charity. Do not make payments to individuals. If your contribution exceeds $250, you should receive a letter from the charity confirming its charitable status as well as the amount of your donation.
— If a tax deduction is important to you, make sure the organization has a tax-deductible status with the Internal Revenue Service. "Tax exempt," ''non-profit" and "tax-deductible" are not synonymous. Only "tax-deductible" means your contribution is deductible on your income tax return. If you contribute to a charity, make sure you get a receipt which shows the amount of your contribution and states that the contribution is tax-deductible. The IRS has a searchable database ("Exempt Organizations Check") of organizations eligible to receive tax-deductible charitable contributions.
— Not all organizations with charitable-sounding names are actually charities. Many organizations adopt names confusingly similar to well-known charities. Be sure you know exactly who is asking for your contribution. Sites such as Charity Navigator can provide you a list of a charities that have a history of working on massive disasters.
We live in a very generous and compassionate community. We know our readers will be giving to relief efforts and we encourage you to do your homework and to give to those agencies and organizations best positioned to the do the most good.
Online: http://www.valdostadailytimes.com/
___
Aug. 28
The Brunswick News on community development:
It is no easy task attracting large-scale employers in any region of the state. The Golden Isles may offer a beautiful place to live, work and play, but so do other areas.
Other places also have similarly competitive incentive packages that include tax breaks, training programs and ready-to-use buildings, among other things.
So the job local economic development officials have undertaken is not so cut and dry as "This is a great place to be, come on down and set up shop."
Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority CEO Mel Baxter spends his days looking for the next project that will create opportunities for local folks to find well-paying, stable jobs that help them support their families.
Those types of jobs can be difficult to find and the employers offering them often are even tougher to convince to come to town. All local entities must agree that economic development through attracting industrial and manufacturing operations or other employers is of the utmost importance.
To make our area as attractive as possible, all entities must be on the same page in pushing all of the amenities that make a small-town area like ours attractive to large employers looking to relocate or to build a new facility.
Not many communities our size have access to an international port, a robust set of railroad facilities, an airport that can accommodate a Boeing 747 and a major interstate bisecting them.
Combine those with reasonable tax rates, always evolving workforce development programs, a relatively low cost of living and a high quality of life and Glynn County should be an attractive place to be.
The good news is that the development authority, the chamber of commerce, the convention and visitors bureau and county and city governments seem to all want the same thing.
More good news is that local economists at College of Coastal Georgia are seeing upward movement in jobs and opportunities for local folks outside of the hospitality and tourism industry, which dominates the market in our resort area.
We hope that with a united front and a dedication to extolling the virtues of everything our area has to offer, we start to see the fruits of their labor.
When we do, we will see all aspects of our local economy improve and our community bustling like never before.
Online: http://thebrunswicknews.com/
Comments