Zoning changes make Scottsdale mall expansion plans possible

Scottsdale city council members have signed off on zoning changes that will pave the way for an expansion plan for a major mall in the Phoenix area.
KPHO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2wSXDrH ) city council approved the changes in a 5-2 vote at their Tuesday meeting. The changes will allow the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall's developer, Macerich, to add high-rise towers, offices and a hotel of up to five stories to the shopping center's current design.
According to the Downtown Scottsdale Economic Vitality Coalition, the mall generates $13 million in sales tax per year or roughly 7 percent of the city's sales tax revenue.
Nearby residents fear the changes will increase density, traffic and noise in the area. A petition to legally protest the zoning change fell through because of recent state law changes.
