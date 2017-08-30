Authorities: Gunman shot by police after shooting K9 dog

Authorities in Utah say a suspected gunman was shot by police after he opened fire on a K9 dog.
The Washington County Attorney's office said Tuesday night ended with the dog shot in the head and the man shot multiple times.
The man was initially reported as a disturbance. It's alleged that he assaulted another man and then stole his truck, which had an assault rifle and ammunition inside.
The gunman was later found in a second stolen truck that was chased by St. George police before crashing into a Santa Clara home.
Tess the 7-year-old malinois dog was shot when she jumped into the truck as the man was talking to police about surrendering. She's now being treated in Las Vegas.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital.
