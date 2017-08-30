Ex-contractor in leak case wants FBI admission suppressed

FILE - This June 2017 file photo released by the Lincoln County Ga.) Sheriff's Office, shows Reality Winner. Winner, a former government contractor charged with leaking classified U.S. documents, is asking a federal judge to rule that comments she made to FBI agents before her arrest can’t be used as evidence. Winner’s defense attorneys said in a court filing Tuesday, Aug, 29, 2017, those statements should be suppressed because agents never read Winner her Miranda rights.