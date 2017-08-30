Energy petition targets power plant pollution in New Mexico

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office and consumer advocates are petitioning regulators to consider a new energy standard aimed at reducing pollution from electric utilities in the state over the next two decades.
The proposal calls for carbon dioxide emissions from power plants to be cut by 4 percent a year through 2040. Supporters say that could amount to a reduction of several million tons of carbon dioxide, which is considered a prime contributor to global warming.
Steve Michel with Western Resources Advocates presented the proposal to the state Public Regulation Commission on Wednesday. It'll be up to commissioners to begin the rulemaking process.
Michel said the state's largest investor-owned utility already is in a position to comply with the proposed standard given plans to shutter part of a coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico.
