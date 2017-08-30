Bond denied for teen accused in fatal park shooting

A judge has denied bond for an 18-year-old man charged with fatally shooting another teen at a Sioux Falls park.
Dylan Holler made an initial appearance at the Lincoln County Courthouse Wednesday where Judge Doug Hoffman decided he was too much of a flight risk and a danger to the community to set a bond amount.
Holler is charged with first-degree murder, robbery and aggravated assault in what police say was a drug deal that turned into a robbery and deadly altercation in Bakker Park Monday night. Holler is accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy once in the chest.
Authorities say Holler, the victim and two other males were in a vehicle together when an argument started over drugs. Police say the four got out of the vehicle and continued a fight which ended with gunfire.
