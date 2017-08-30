The Latest: North Carolina team feted by General Assembly

The Latest on the celebration of a North Carolina Little League team that reached the national finals (all times local):
12:05 p.m.
The North Carolina Little League baseball team that reached this year's national finals is being praised by state politicians for their hard work and for representing the state well on a world stage.
Players and coaches for the North State All-Stars based in Greenville visited the Legislative Building in Raleigh on Wednesday. They met with senators, who later honored them with speeches and a special proclamation.
Sen. Don Davis represents parts of Greenville and said he went to Pennsylvania to see the team play in the Little League World Series. Davis said the youngsters' accomplishments — including no-hitters in consecutive games — endeared them to the fans attending the event.
The House planned to honor the team later Wednesday before players returned to Greenville for an evening recognition ceremony, where Gov. Roy Cooper is supposed to speak.
__
9:20 a.m.
The North Carolina Little League baseball team which challenged for the world title is being honored at home and at the Legislative Building.
The city of Greenville is holding a recognition ceremony for the North State All-Stars on Wednesday at Elm Street Park. Gov. Roy Cooper will speak at the event, which is free and open to the public.
Also Wednesday, State Sen. Don Davis, who represents Pitt County, will honor the team in Raleigh with a resolution on the Senate floor. Team members will meet with lawmakers prior to the session and also have lunch with senators and legislative staff.
Greenville became the first U.S. team in a Little League World Series to throw consecutive no-hitters, beating teams from South Dakota and California.
Comments