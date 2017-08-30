Hungary extends state of emergency due to migrant crisis

FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo a police officer with a dog patrols along the border fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, 180 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary. The Hungarian government has decided on a six-month extension, until March 2018, of the state of emergency declared early last year because of the migrant crisis. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said Wednesday Aug. 30, 2017 that strict border controls were still needed because the “threat of terrorism in Europe has increased” in the summer months. MTI via AP, file Zoltan Gergely Kelemen