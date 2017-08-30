Court: no charge for deputy who shot man carrying air rifle

FILE- This June 16, 2016 file photo, shows Peter Peraza, a Florida sheriff's deputy, during his trial in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. An appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a manslaughter charge in the case of a Florida deputy who fatally shot a black man carrying an air rifle. The 4th District Court of Appeal agreed Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, with a circuit judge who dismissed a manslaughter charge last year against Peraza under Florida's "Stand Your Ground" self-defense law. Peraza was the first Florida law enforcement officer charged for an on-duty shooting in 30 years. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File Rafael Olmeda