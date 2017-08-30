More Politics News

Republican state Rep. Kooyenga won't run for Senate

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 10:12 AM

MADISON, Wis.

Republican state Rep. Dale Kooyenga says he won't run for the U.S. Senate.

Former Marine Kevin Nicholson has entered the race and Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir is expected to officially get in soon. Madison businessman Eric Hovde is also mulling a bid.

Kooyenga said Wednesday that after "considerable thought and prayer" he has decided against entering the race to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Kooyenga says "it is clear I can best serve our country and principles by fighting for our Republic at the state level."

Kooyenga could run for Vukmir's state Senate seat, which covers parts of Waukesha and Milwaukee counties.

Kooyenga says he wants to continue serving in the U.S. Army Reserves, working in the private sector and spending time with his family.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test
Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

View More Video