DiCiccio leads Patterson in Phoenix City Council race

Incumbent Sal DiCiccio leads challenger Kevin Patterson in preliminary results from the only contested Phoenix City Council race in Tuesday's election.
The city reports that DiCiccio (duh-SEE'-see-oh) had 52.6 percent of the vote and a 1,700-vote lead over Patterson with over 33,000 ballots cast and counted as of Tuesday evening.
The race in a district that includes the Arcadia and Ahwatukee areas drew heavy spending and was the only contested council race.
Incumbents Kate Gallego, Laura Pastor and Jim Waring were unopposed for re-election.
City officials say they expect to finish compiling unofficial results by late Friday after counting additional early ballots, including those dropped off at voting centers, and any provisional ballots cast at voting centers.
The City Council is scheduled to canvass the election results Sept. 6.
Comments