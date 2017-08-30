More Politics News

Voters in the Freeman School District approve 5-year opt-out

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 9:32 AM

FREEMAN, S.D.

Voters in the Freeman School District have narrowly passed an opt-out of the state property tax freeze.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that the proposed opt-out of $600,000 annually for five years got 52 percent approval in Tuesday's election. Just over 700 people voted.

Superintendent Kevin Kunz says the district has had to deficit spend because of declining enrollment and reduced state aid.

The district currently operates with a $250,000 annual opt-out that was passed in 2001 and runs indefinitely. The newly approved opt-out runs from 2018-2022.

