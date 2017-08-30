People watch a TV screen showing a local news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch at Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for more weapons launches targeting the Pacific Ocean to advance his country's ability to contain Guam, state media said Wednesday, a day after Pyongyang for the first time flew a ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload over Japan.
Trump says 'talking is not the answer' regarding North Korea

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 9:23 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says that "Talking is not the answer!" when it comes to North Korea.

And he's says the U.S. has paid the North Koreans what he calls "extortion money" for 25 years.

Trump's tweet comes on the heels of the North's recent missile test over Japan.

The White House isn't immediately responding to questions about the meaning of Trump's tweet.

North Korea has in the past temporarily halted nuclear development when the U.S. and others provided food aid or other types of compensation. But the North hasn't been making such demands, at least publicly, since Trump took office.

Trump's tweet appears at odds with his secretary of state. Rex Tillerson has been softening the conditions for a possible dialogue with North Korea.

