Judge linked to DA facing charges gets disciplinary letter

A judge that a Pennsylvania prosecutor is accused of texting about cases both were involved with has received a letter of "counsel" from the Judicial Conduct Board.
The letter to Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine says the actions were "serious" but don't warrant further discipline.
The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court has scheduled a Nov. 29 hearing to consider whether District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller committed professional misconduct in texts about cases with judges and by using a fake Facebook account to monitor defendants and their families.
The letter to Grine, which he signed last week, says he and Miller were in a "support relationship" as his marriage dissolved in 2014 and 2015, when the texts were made.
Parks Miller has said she's willing to answer for her conduct and looks forward to the hearing.
