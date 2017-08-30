Fired deputy's suit: Coroner's wife stole from dead

A Pennsylvania deputy coroner says in a federal lawsuit that she was fired after reporting the coroner's wife — also a deputy in the office — stole from the dead and boasted of extramarital affairs, creating a hostile work environment.
The (Scranton) Times-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2wIHd4Q ) reports Lauren Fizz filed the suit last week against Monroe County, Coroner Robert Allen and his wife, chief deputy Coroner Kathleen Allen.
Fizz contends she was wrongfully fired last year when Kathleen Allen falsely accused Fizz of having a sexual liaison with a police officer at a death scene. Fizz contends she was really fired in retaliation for reporting Kathleen Allen's behavior, which allegedly also included unexplained work absences and manipulating payroll records so she could make more money than other deputies.
The Allens and an attorney for the county declined comment.
