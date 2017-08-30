More Politics News

Police: Woman killed after driving car into Ohio River

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 8:13 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

A woman was killed in Kentucky after police say she drove her car into the Ohio River.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells local media that the vehicle was retrieved from the river around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and a woman was found dead inside. The homicide unit is now conducting an investigation.

Police say officers received a report just before 8 p.m. that a car was in the water, and witnesses said they saw someone inside the car.

Further details haven't been released.

