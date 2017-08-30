Police: Woman killed after driving car into Ohio River

A woman was killed in Kentucky after police say she drove her car into the Ohio River.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells local media that the vehicle was retrieved from the river around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and a woman was found dead inside. The homicide unit is now conducting an investigation.
Police say officers received a report just before 8 p.m. that a car was in the water, and witnesses said they saw someone inside the car.
Further details haven't been released.
