President Trump makes first visit to Missouri since election

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 8:06 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

President Donald Trump is making his first post-election visit to Missouri, a state that could help decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

The White House says the president is arriving Wednesday afternoon in Springfield. He will speak about tax reform at the Loren Cook Company, which makes ventilation equipment. The speech isn't open to the public.

On Twitter Sunday, Trump previewed his trip to the state, which he won by 19 points. He says Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill — up for re-election next year — is "opposed to big tax cuts" and said a "Republican will win" the state.

Missouri has shifted to the right since McCaskill joined the Senate in 2007. Republicans haven't lost a statewide race since 2012, when McCaskill won her second term.

