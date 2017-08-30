More Politics News

Massachusetts police warned about patronizing adult clubs

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 9:31 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.

A Massachusetts police department has warned its officers about the "negative public perception" of patronizing the city's adult entertainment clubs following a brawl between several off-duty officers and a known gang member.

Masslive.com (http://bit.ly/2goV5L4 ) reports in a story Tuesday that no one was arrested following the brief melee in the Mardi Gras Gentleman's Club in Springfield last December that involved an off-duty officer exchanging punches with another man. The gang member and his associates were thrown out of the bar, and the officers called in a report about the fight.

A lawyer for the club says the city did not punish the bar in any way.

After an internal investigation, the officers were retrained in proper notification procedures and warned about public perception of police frequenting strip clubs.

