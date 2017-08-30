French President Emmanuel Macron, right, greets German Vice Chancellor and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel upon his arrival at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris, France, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017.
Germany, France try to revive EU motor, reform work rules

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 7:05 AM

PARIS

Germany's foreign minister is hailing French President Emmanuel Macron's push to rethink labor rules at home and across the EU, as their countries try to reinvigorate European unity.

Sigmar Gabriel attended a French Cabinet meeting Wednesday as part of cooperation between the two countries seen as central to the EU's success, especially as Britain prepares to leave the bloc.

Gabriel said he was "impressed" by Macron's controversial efforts to reform French labor laws and change Europe-wide rules on so-called posted workers, who cross EU borders to work. He said those reforms would boost Europe economically.

He also urged Europe to be more globally active, amid concerns that Brexit will weaken the EU internationally.

At his side, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said "the Franco-German engine is reignited."

