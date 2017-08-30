In this July 12, 2017, photo, Christie Stoltz is seen delivering firewood to a cabin at the Meandering Moose Lodging in Talkeetna, Alaska. Unlike her father, lodge owner Mike Stoltz, she is in favor of The High Expedition Co., the first marijuana shop in the quirky Alaska tourist town, which has caused a divide among town residents.
In this July 12, 2017, photo, Christie Stoltz is seen delivering firewood to a cabin at the Meandering Moose Lodging in Talkeetna, Alaska. Unlike her father, lodge owner Mike Stoltz, she is in favor of The High Expedition Co., the first marijuana shop in the quirky Alaska tourist town, which has caused a divide among town residents.
In this July 12, 2017, photo, Christie Stoltz is seen delivering firewood to a cabin at the Meandering Moose Lodging in Talkeetna, Alaska. Unlike her father, lodge owner Mike Stoltz, she is in favor of The High Expedition Co., the first marijuana shop in the quirky Alaska tourist town, which has caused a divide among town residents. Mark Thiessen AP Photo

Marijuana store creates chasm in Alaska tourist town

By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press

August 30, 2017 4:03 AM

TALKEETNA, Alaska

Marijuana is causing a divide in a quirky Alaska tourist town in the shade of the continent's tallest mountain.

The High Expedition Co. sounds like it would be an outfitters store for climbers getting ready for their ascent of Denali. Instead, it is the first retail marijuana store in Talkeetna, Alaska.

Longtime tourism operators fear the pot store on Main Street will give the town a bad eye. There are also fears that people will walk across the street to a river park and start lighting up.

But Alaska State Troopers say they have issued no citations for public consumption of marijuana in the first few months the store has been open.

And store owner Joe McAneney says his employees tell customers they can't smoke in public and must be respectful. He also says the "sky hasn't fallen" on Talkeetna after the store opened.

