Some recall Sandy struggle as Congress ponders Harvey relief

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The Republicans of New York and New Jersey are pledging unconditional support for those devastated by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. But their resentment lingers. As historic floods wreaked havoc across the Southwest on Tuesday, Northeastern Republicans recalled with painful detail the days after Superstorm Sandy ravaged their region in 2012. At the time, the Texas congressional delegation, led by Cruz, overwhelmingly opposed a disaster relief package they said was packed with wasteful spending. Evan Vucci AP Photo