Japan's deputy PM retracts remark seeming to praise Hitler

In this Aug. 3, 2017 photo, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso leave after an official photo session with Abe's new Cabinet at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo. Japan's deputy prime minister has retracted his comment that seemed to praise the motives of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Aso was speaking at a political seminar Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, when he said: "I don't question a politician's motives; it is delivering results that matter. Hitler, who killed millions of people, was no good, even if his intentions had been good." Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo