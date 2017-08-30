More Politics News

Crash hurts deputies responding to earlier crash in Florida

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 2:48 AM

HUDSON, Fla.

Florida authorities say two deputies were injured by a crash as they'd been responding to another multi-vehicle collision.

Tampa Bay Times reports the Florida Highway Patrol says both were taken to local hospitals and that neither deputy suffered life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the Pasco County sheriff's deputies were called out to the intersection of State Road 52 and Hays Road on Tuesday.

The original crash happened around 1:15 p.m. when a sedan turning left hit another car resulting in both striking a third vehicle sitting at a stoplight. The responding deputies were hurt while they were standing in the road. They'd exited their cruisers to help when a collision between two pickups propelled both trucks into the vehicles involved in the first crash.

No one was identified in the incident.

