1st September weekend: Louisiana hunters' sales tax holiday

Hunters will get a sales tax discount on firearms, ammunition and other hunting gear this weekend in Louisiana.
A state law exempts such purchases from all local sales taxes and two cents of the state sales tax during the first weekend in September.
The state Department of Revenue says in a news release that this year, the Second Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday runs from Friday through Sunday.
People will pay 3 percent state sales tax instead of 5 percent.
The sales tax holiday covers a wide range of items, including vessels such as airboats and pirogues designed and intended for hunting, range-finders, blinds and safety gear. It also covers gloves, mittens, face masks and thermal underwear made and marketed as primarily for use in hunting.
