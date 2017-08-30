More Politics News

Ohio bill would protect campus speakers, punish disrupters

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 12:15 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A Republican proposal in Ohio seeks to protect speakers' appearances at Ohio colleges and calls on campuses to punish students who disrupt them.

State Reps. Wesley Goodman, of Cardington, and Andrew Brenner, of Powell, announced the Campus Free Speech Act Tuesday.

It would restrict creation of campus "free speech zones" and require colleges to establish sanctions for students who interfere with "the free expression of others." Campuses could be sued if someone feels First Amendment rights were restricted. The measure also prohibits universities from disinviting certain speakers because of protests.

Similar bills are emerging around the country, as conservatives react to recent decisions by universities to cancel certain speakers for fear of violent protests. Opponents worry such bills are too far-reaching.

Cincinnati-based Citizens for Community Values backs Ohio's bill.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

View More Video