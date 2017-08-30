More Politics News

Lawmaker wants probe of Ohio justice's job request for son

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 12:11 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A lawmaker wants an investigation after a county prosecutor hired the son of an Ohio Supreme Court justice at the justice's request.

State Sen. Cecil Thomas, a Cincinnati Democrat, asked the court's investigatory arm earlier this month to look into the request by Justice Pat DeWine in April.

DeWine said he "would really appreciate it" if Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters found a place for his son in the prosecutor's summer internship program.

DeWine, a Republican, is also the son of Attorney General Mike DeWine. Deters, also a Republican, granted Pat DeWine's request.

Thomas says DeWine improperly requested a favor from someone whose cases come before the court.

Messages seeking comment were left with Deters and Pat DeWine.

