United States Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Jeff Chiu AP Photo

Feinstein: Pardon of Arizona sheriff "a stupid thing to do"

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 10:43 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to pardon a controversial Arizona sheriff, calling it "a stupid thing to do."

The San Francisco Democrat was asked about the pardon of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a lecture in San Francisco.

Feinstein said Trump's pardon sent a message to police departments around the United States "that racial profiling is OK."

On the topic of a border wall with Mexico, Feinstein said she believes Americans would rather send aid to Texas flood victims than pay for a border wall.

The friendly conversation touched on many subjects, but the 84-year-old did not say whether she'll seek re-election next year.

She drew boos, however, when she said Trump will likely serve out the rest of his term.

