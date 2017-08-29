More Politics News

Venezuelan assembly demands probe and trial of 'traitors'

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 8:35 PM

CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuela's all-powerful constitutional assembly has passed a decree ordering authorities to investigate and try those believed responsible for supporting new U.S. economic sanctions.

The decree passed Tuesday declares all those who promoted the latest U.S. response to Venezuela's political conflict as "traitors of the patria." Delegates are directing the chief prosecutor's office to immediately initiate a probe.

The move comes days after President Nicolas Maduro vowed to prosecute for treason opponents he accused of being behind the financial sanctions. He has singled out Julio Borges, president of Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress.

The sanctions announced last week prohibit American financial institutions from providing new money to the government or the state oil company, PDVSA.

Borges said Tuesday that Maduro is the only one responsible for Venezuela's crisis.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

View More Video