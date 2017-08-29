19 indicted for attacking protesters during Erdogan US visit

FILE- In this file frame grab from video provided by Voice of America, members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail are shown violently reacting to peaceful protesters during Erdogan's trip last month to Washington. A grand jury in the U.S. capital announced Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, that it issued indictments for 19 people, including 15 identified as Turkish security officials, for attacking protesters in May 2017. Voice of America via AP, File)