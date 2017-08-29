Big Colorado electric utility may shut 2 coal units early

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2002, file photo, turbines blow in the wind at an Xcel Energy wind farm located on the border of Colorado and Wyoming south of Cheyenne, Wyo. Xcel announced Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, it is considering closing down two coal-fired generating units in Pueblo, Colorado, and replacing their output with power from a mix of wind, solar and natural gas. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo