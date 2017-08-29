Court asks Mississippi governor to defend Confederate emblem

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016 file photo, a state flag of Mississippi is unfurled by Sons of Confederate Veterans and other groups on the grounds of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The U.S. Supreme Court is asking attorneys for Mississippi's governor to file arguments defending the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag. The court on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, set a Sept. 28 deadline for the filing. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo