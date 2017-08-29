Audit faults Reno police use of federal forfeiture funds

An audit of Reno police spending of federal forfeiture funds over three years found accounting errors, unauthorized expenses and improper investments of money in treasury bonds.
Assistant Police Chief Jason Soto told the Reno Gazette-Journal (http://on.rgj.com/2vAUtVc ) for a Tuesday report the department and the city manager are working with auditors to correct mistakes and may not have to repay the federal government.
The U.S. Justice Department audit examined how city police used the $1.25 million received in so-called equitable sharing revenue to support law enforcement operations.
Auditors found $1.1 million was spent mostly on law enforcement equipment, communications, computers, training, and travel.
But they found that more than $75,000 was spent without approval from the city manager, and the city lost $5,000 in investments using co-mingled money in treasury bonds.
