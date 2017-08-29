Citing redistricting, Republican Sen. Cook won't run again

An eastern North Carolina senator won't seek re-election next year, as proposed legislative boundaries drawn by fellow Republicans put him in a Democratic-leaning district with a Democratic incumbent.
Sen. Bill Cook announced his decision Tuesday, the day after the full Senate approved its remapping. The plan would no longer put Cook's Beaufort County in the same district with the Outer Banks. Rather it joins with five inland counties, and Cook would reside in the same proposed 3rd District with Democratic Sen. Erica Smith-Ingram.
Cook said in a release the redistricting proposal made him "reevaluate my commitment to my family" and wants to spend more time with grandchildren.
The 72-year-old Cook initially joined the House in 2011 and defeated Democratic Sen. Stan White the next year by just 19 votes.
