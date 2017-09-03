Hastings police chief retires after 43 years

It's been 43 years on the police force for Hastings Police Chief Pete Kortum, but those decades on the job were never monotonous.
He still has about four months left before his retirement in December, so his work isn't finished yet. Kortum looked back on his career thus far, which he began in 1974 in Grand Island.
Kortum said he got interested in policing because he had a friend who was a Grand Island police officer. Kortum took the test in the summer and that was that.
He said being a police officer was new and exciting. During the 1970s, Kortum said police officers around the country weren't really looked up to.
"You could clearly see that changing in the 80s a lot," Kortum said about officers being looked at in a more positive way.
Kortum said the negativity toward officers was never the case in Grand Island. He said the attitude toward police officers in the community was always positive and supportive. Now, he said the view on police officers around the country seems to be changing again with some of the recent events.
But much like Grand Island, "It hasn't changed in Hastings, I can tell you that," Kortum told The Grand Island Independent .
He said Hastings police officers have specific programs, such as Breakfast with Badges where officers help serve food in local schools, to help create a positive connection with the public.
He said officers in Hastings are supported and respected by the community, which he is grateful for.
Kortum held many positions in Grand Island before becoming Hastings Chief of Police in 2012. "Without a doubt" his favorite was night shift sergeant.
"You were pretty close to the action," Kortum said of the position.
He said he remembers walking out after a crazy night and thinking, "Man, I love this job."
At different points with Grand Island Police, Kortum was a day sergeant, a detective, an administrative sergeant and a patrol division captain.
"The job itself changes day to day, moment to moment," Kortum said.
Though Kortum has been in the police force for more than 40 years, he said he was able to switch things up. He never got tired of his job.
Kortum said as a police officer, it's important to keep a good balance and keep a sense of service.
"This job shouldn't be the most important thing in life," Kortum said of police officers. It's easy to get too stressed and wore out if the job takes constant precedence over family. He said the job is very important, but it's also important to have a balance. He said the world has changed a lot, but one thing is the same.
"If you treat people well and with respect, you'll be a better officer," Kortum said. "That was true in 1974 and is still true today when I walk out this door."
Kortum announced his retirement a few weeks ago and will be moving to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to be closer to his grandkids. His wife Mary is already living there. He said she retired in 2012 and has seemed to enjoy it, so he's looking forward to doing the same. Kortum will look forward to playing more golf, seeing his family more often and being able to attend his grandkids' activities.
"I will work hard at enjoying retirement," Kortum said.
Though it's bittersweet to leave Hastings and the police career as a whole, he said he knows it is in good hands. He said the Tri-Cities area is blessed with good officers.
"I've been so impressed with the quality of people here," Kortum said. He said he's excited to see the progression of the Hastings Police Department.
"I know for Hastings, the future is really bright," Kortum said.
___
