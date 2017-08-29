Senate president backs November vote for PawSox stadium plan

State Senate President Dominick Ruggerio says he hopes a proposal for a new ballpark for the Pawtucket Red Sox goes to the General Assembly for a vote in November.
The Democrat tells Rhode Island Public Radio on Tuesday he backs a November vote over waiting until January because it will help the team start getting things underway, such as construction of the stadium.
The Senate Finance Committee has scheduled hearings through the fall at the Statehouse and at locations around Rhode Island. The first meeting is set for Sept. 14.
The committee is reviewing legislation to provide a $23 million state investment to help finance the estimated $83 million stadium for the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate in downtown Pawtucket.
Legislation that was introduced outlines a proposed state lease and payment agreement.
