Former Nebraska state senator looks to return to office

A former Nebraska state senator is challenging an incumbent to reclaim his old seat.
Omaha attorney Steve Lathrop announced Tuesday that he will run to represent Legislative District 12 in the 2018 election. Lathrop served eight years in the Legislature, from 2007 to 2015, before term limits forced him to step down.
Lathrop is challenging Sen. Merv Riepe of Omaha, who is seeking re-election to a second four-year term.
Lathrop served as chairman of the Legislature's Business and Labor Committee and played a major role in investigating the Beatrice State Developmental Center and the Department of Correctional Services.
Riepe, a former hospital executive, serves as chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee.
Lathrop is a registered Democrat and Riepe is a Republican in the officially nonpartisan race.
