Hogan to propose bill to tighten violent crime sentencing

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he plans to propose legislation to tighten sentencing for violent criminals.
The Republican governor said Tuesday he is planning a "truth in sentencing" measure as part of a package of measures to help address rising crime in the city of Baltimore.
He told reporters about the bill after meeting with local officials in Baltimore during a closed-door meeting about ways to address crime in Maryland's largest city.
Hogan says his biggest concern is that repeat violent offenders with an average of 11 to 13 convictions are not being sentenced appropriately when they are convicted of a violent crime.
The governor spoke after a meeting of the Baltimore City Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. It meets to discuss solutions to criminal justice issues in the city.
