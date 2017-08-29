City Council passes 2 resolutions targeting homelessness

Burlington's City Council has passed two resolutions aimed at resolving issues related to homelessness in the downtown area.
One resolution, passed 10-2 in a vote Monday night, calls for increased penalties for those who repeatedly violate civil tickets. Republican Councilor Kurt Wright drafted the resolution. He says it will help reduce behavior that escalates to violence.
The resolution comes after a near-fatal stabbing between two homeless individuals in City Hall Park.
The second resolution, which passed unanimously, calls for a committee to examine services and care available to homeless residents. The committee would comprise of police, social service experts and members of the homeless community.
