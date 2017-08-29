More Politics News

House, Senate don't touch each other's redistricting plans

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 1:43 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina House and Senate members are sticking with tradition by declining to interfere with the other chamber's proposed district boundaries.

The Senate redistricting committee voted Tuesday for a new House map drawn by Republicans and approved by the House on Monday. There was no debate. The House redistricting committee followed the same pattern later Tuesday and endorsed the Senate proposal already approved by the Senate.

GOP leaders face a Friday deadline from federal judges to approve new maps after the judges struck down nearly 30 current districts as illegal racial gerrymanders. All that's left is to meet the deadline is for the full House to vote on the Senate plan and the Senate to vote on the House plan. Those floor votes are expected to begin Wednesday.

